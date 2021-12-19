Coastal Bend church holds second toy Christmas giveaway after receiving huge amount of donations

Our Lady of Perpetual Help officials said they may have received way over 1,500 toys this year, which prompted a second chance to give toys to those in need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With just one week before Christmas, Our Lady of Perpetual Help transformed into Santa's workshop at the North Pole. The community flooded the church with gifts to give away.

"Last year, we serviced about 335 children. This year, we believe that we're well above the 1,500 that we raised two years ago," said Deacon Ron Martinez of the church.

The church collected so many donations, each kid is getting three gifts, and it's taking the financial burden off many parents and guardians.

"Parents are struggling and not a lot of people, families are fortunate to be able to just enjoy," said Elizabeth Gobeamitchell, who looks after her nieces and nephews.

Christmas will look and feel like Christmas should for many children, and all because of one community.

"My nieces and my nephews won't have an empty Christmas. They will be able to open things on Christmas because they don't know that mom don't have, they don't know that dad don't have. They don't know what the situation is," Gobeamitchell added.

There are a few more gifts to unwrap this Christmas, and one less stress for parents.

"They won't even care what it is. It's a gift, a blessing," said Gobeamitchell.

The church plans on keeping this tradition alive for years to come.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.