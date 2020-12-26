Coastal Bend family continues their Christmas tradition despite new challenges

The Peck family has continued their tradition of giving back during the holidays for 47 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many loved ones celebrated Christmas differently compared to years before as the pandemic continues.



However, one family tradition is staying strong, that is the peck family tradition.

“It actually started with my great grandfather, and then my father took over and our family just kept it going all these years,” said Ron Peck.

The family has kept their holiday tradition going for 47 years.

“We take donations we raise money ourselves, donate tons of time and collect gifts all year long and on Christmas Eve we distribute them to kids that need them,” said Peck.

As more kids in the family grow up and can tag along in the U-HAUL to help with the gifts and are able to take part of the tradition that started 3 to 4 generations ago.

“Actually had a few houses where we dropped off gifts outside the house and look thru glass doors and wave and stuff, it’s really different when you see the kids smile and get happy and they can’t come and give Santa a hug,” said Peck.

While the pandemic continues to pose challenges this year the family is also facing their own battle that's making this year different.

“My grandpa has been battling cancer for four years.”

Grandpa, the man who started as the one behind the long white beard and red coat.

Ron Peck, also known as "Big Ron," was a part of the start of the tradition years ago.

“He’s just been really ill, and he didn’t think he was gonna be able to come but the last 3-4 days he’s been doing a lot better,” said Peck.

Over the past four years, he's been in a long fight with cancer, and has been unable to put on the suit leaving his son "Little Ronny" to take up the task.

“Having a grandpa that wants to give back to the community and we just want to carry on his legacy and spend as much extra time with him as we can.”

The family still brings him along for the ride across town to deliver gifts.

“He’s following along in the truck, we haven’t had him out on any stops because COVID would be deadly,” said Peck.



It's a special Christmas for the peck family and their tradition, pandemic aside they're thankful for another holiday with their "Big Ron."

