Coastal Bend family lights up neighborhood with 65-foot tree

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas this year will look different for many as COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to gatherings. However, one man in the community is hoping to spread some cheer from outside of his house.

A tree that stands 65 feet tall covered with lights and newly added Christmas cards from kids who have stopped by.



Ben Davila says it's been a few years since he's decorated the tree, but this year he felt the neighborhood could use an attraction that would put a smile on everyone’s face.

"Just something I wanted to do maybe I can make people smile for just a few minutes and to get their mind off of what was going on,” said Ben Davila.

“People not going to school and work, people being kicked out and a bunch of bad stuff, so I just thought it’d be pretty for people to look at.”

Davila says he's had people come out at all hours of the night to take pictures in front of the tree, and he'll be keeping it up until new years for those who still haven't had a chance to check it out.

