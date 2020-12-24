Nonprofit organization spreads Christmas cheer to Coastal Bend senior citizens

Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education and other local organizations delivered meals to senior citizens.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of senior citizens who live on the city's northside got a special treat after a group of volunteers got together to spread a little Christmas cheer.

Members of the non-profit Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education or 'TABPHE' joined other local groups to deliver Christmas dinners.

Volunteers spent the morning at St. Matthew Baptist Church where they put together boxes filled with everything from canned food, to fresh produce, and even milk.

The boxes were then loaded up in the back of a truck and taken to residents who live at the Elliott Grant Senior Homes.

"We thought this would be a great reason for us to come out get something together. I personally grew up in this neighborhood and wanted to give back to the neighborhood to the seniors who are here," said Tina Butler with TABPHE.

Katina Stith founded True Identity Ministries, a group that is used to helping combat human trafficking.

On this day, she is among those who saw a different need in the community.

"Actually, I think it's a pleasure. I think if everybody can come together and do a little bit, a lot can get done," said Stith.

Other volunteers included folks from the group called HIALCO.

In all, they made about 60 boxes to give out.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.