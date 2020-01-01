CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the new year just hours away, have you made a resolution yet? 3News interviewed residents Tuesday to hear what resolutions they plan to make for 2020.

"I'm just excited for 2020 because I think 2020 is going to be a great year. We had a lot of struggles in 2019, and we wish hope, health, and peace for everybody," Laurie Dimicelli said.

"My wife has gone through some health this year, and I'm praying that we have a good healthy 2020," Frank Dimicelli said.

"So we hope we see some success for our family, something better for her," Aaron Padilla said.

"Basically, the same thing, we want our family to be happy and healthy, and that's what we wish every year, for everyone to be happy and healthy," Victoria Esqueda said.

"Just a better year for everyone. A better year. Improve. Do better. Be better," Schuyler Leclaire said.

"I'm thinking I want to run three half marathons, and that's all. I just got into grad school, so I have to do good there too," Michaela Kratko said.

