'We don't turn anybody away': Toys for Tots registration now open for Coastal Bend kids

Toys for Tots wants to ensure all kids, no matter their situation, receive a gift for Christmas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Toys for Tots campaign has been ongoing for more than 30 years across the country. Across the Coastal Bend, many chapters take part in continuing the mission and ensuring each kid has a gift during the holidays.

"I've been doing it probably 10 years," said Susan Dirks, the coordinator of the Bee and Live Oak counties chapter.

"I've been with Susan for five years," said Susan Searcy, the assistant coordinator for the chapter. "I had one lady last year that we had just gotten some small bikes and she had already picked out a toy and they hadn't wrapped it yet. And she said 'can I get that bike?' She was so excited. She said oh, this is just what she wanted."

The duo returns each year to connect with businesses, drop off donation boxes, search and acquire volunteers and of course - shop for presents.

"It's the rewarding feeling at the end of the year. It is. You feel good for what you've done," said Dirks and Searcy.

Their mission follows in line with what Toys for Tots stands for, and that is to ensure all kids, no matter their situation, receive a gift for Christmas.

"We don't turn anybody away. Even if I have to go buy more toys," said Dirks.

The campaign is underway across our area. Below are locations, dates and times for where Bee and Live Oak residents can register.

If you are in Corpus Christi, you can click here for more information on how to register or donate to the cause. Last year, more than 10,000 Corpus Christi-area children were supported by the program.

Sunshine Room: 207 E Leroy St., Three Rivers

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

October 19, 20, 21, 26

November 2, 9, 16

George West Primary: 405 Travis St.

3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m.

October 24th

George West Boys and Girls Club: 507 E Houston St.

3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

October 28th

Three Rivers Methodist Church: 301 E Church St.

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

October 29th

The Big Yellow Warehouse: 210 N. Monroe., Beeville

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- noon & 1 p.m. -4 p.m.

Saturdays 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

October 31 - November 19

Capehart Housing: 2501 S Lexington Rd., Beeville

8 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

November 4th

Lagarto Store: 294 FM-3162, Sandia

3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

November 5th

