Coastal Christmas ice skating event glides to American Bank Center Dec. 19-23

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pack it up, Jack Frost, the Coastal Bend is making its own Winter Wonderland – indoors!

American Bank Center General Manager Daniel Melise joined us live to invite the public to the 4th Annual Coastal Christmas ice skating events taking place from Dec. 19-23.

Parking and admission to the event is free, with a $12 ice skate rental fee for those who want to take to the rink and a $10 fee for those who bring their own skates. Refreshments, smores and live music will be provided, as well as interactions with the Grinch and Santa Claus.