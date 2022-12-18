Coastal Christmas ice skating event glides to American Bank Center Dec. 19-23

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pack it up, Jack Frost, the Coastal Bend is making its own Winter Wonderland – indoors!
American Bank Center General Manager Daniel Melise joined us live to invite the public to the 4th Annual Coastal Christmas ice skating events taking place from Dec. 19-23.
Parking and admission to the event is free, with a $12 ice skate rental fee for those who want to take to the rink and a $10 fee for those who bring their own skates. Refreshments, smores and live music will be provided, as well as interactions with the Grinch and Santa Claus.
A sensory-friendly ice skating session is also available for children with sensory sensitivities, where they can expect all the fun of ice skating without the discomfort of extra crowds, lights or sounds. These tickets will cost $6 for those who will also rent skates and $3 for those who bring their own skates.