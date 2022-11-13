A Community Christmas to all: Catholic Charities to give Christmas meals, toys to families in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You don't need to be Charlie Brown or Ebenezer Scrooge in order to learn what Christmas is all about – look no further than the local Catholic Charities' Community Christmas for a lesson in goodwill and Christmas cheer.
Catholic Charities' Kathy Pekar joined us live with a rundown of all the ways their Community Christmas program and its volunteers help give families in need a happy, hearty holiday.
"This year," Pekar said, "we're going to be giving out 2,300 Christmas meals and we'll be making sure that over 300 families have toys for their children."