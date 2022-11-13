A Community Christmas to all: Catholic Charities to give Christmas meals, toys to families in need

This year marks 56 years of the Catholic Charities Community Christmas event, as well as 41 years of their partnership with the US Marines Toys For Tots Program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You don't need to be Charlie Brown or Ebenezer Scrooge in order to learn what Christmas is all about – look no further than the local Catholic Charities' Community Christmas for a lesson in goodwill and Christmas cheer.

Catholic Charities' Kathy Pekar joined us live with a rundown of all the ways their Community Christmas program and its volunteers help give families in need a happy, hearty holiday.