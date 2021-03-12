Community day at the Botanical Gardens: all the lights are on display

Seasons greetings from the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature center with a $2 admission day, encouraging all to come see the holiday displays.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special “Season’s Greetings” Community Day is 9 am-6 pm, Sunday, December 5, at the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, 8545 S. Staples St. Admission is just $2 per person, sponsored by Port of Corpus Christi.

Guests can enjoy all the trees, lights and special décor throughout the Gardens.

That includes the 20-foot live, lighted fir tree, bromeliad tree in the Bromeliad Conservatory, orchid tree in Orchid Conservatory, new lighted, fabric-wrapped trees in the Plumeria Garden, lighted candy canes, packages and landscape, including photo-op holiday cut-outs and other picture opportunities for family memories. The Hay Maze also has been converted from fall to Christmas décor!

So come out and enjoy the holiday fun with a beautiful Sunday in the gardens.

