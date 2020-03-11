Corpus Christi bakery celebrates Día De Los Muertos

November 2 is Día De Los Muertos or Day of the Dead. La Michoacana Bakery set up a traditional alter as a tribute to those who are no longer with us.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the Mexican American culture November 2 is Día De Los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

The holiday is set aside each year to remember our loved ones who've gone before us. One local business set up a traditional alter as a tribute to those who are no longer with us.

“We feel their presence on this special day,” said Cynthia Herrejon, owner of La Michoacana Bakery.

The bakery is located off the Crosstown near Port Avenue. They sell Mexican sweet delicacies "pan dulce" that are always front and center.

This year, the conchas, the empanadas and the cookies have been overshadowed by a special display.

“This year you know with just everything that’s going on we decided to do the alter and, and you know put an explanation as to what it means and what it represents,” said Herrejon.

An alter made up of a myriad of pictures and traditional Mexican decorations set up during this time of the year to honor loved ones who are no longer with us.

"Of course, they're present every day of our lives, but this is a special day that we have for them,” said Herrejon.

Día De Los Muertos has its origins in Aztec traditions honoring the dead. The Aztec empire's influence extended throughout present-day Mexico and central America and reached the U.S. with the influx of immigrants over the decades.



One thing that traditionalists stress: Día De Los Muertos, or day of the dead, is not a Mexican version of Halloween.

Today, the day is celebrated with fiestas and parades and gained in popularity with the recent Disney release of the movie "coco."

The creation of an alter for Dia De Los Muertos is limitless. They can be as colorful and lively as the mind can imagine.



La Michoacana owner included all the folks who touched the bakery in one way or another.

“These are aunts and uncles, my grandfather an uncle, a friend of ours, my husband’s brother, he died young several years ago and of course we have here your beloved mother,” said Herrejon.

Perhaps the best part of Día De Los Muertos, as tradition goes, endears our loved ones to live forever in our hearts.