A Corpus Christi Christmas: Tree lighting ceremony and Illuminated Boat Parade dates set; Harbor Lights Festival canceled
There is a full schedule of holiday events in Corpus Christi in the coming weeks.
Downtown Management District
The weather is cooler, the neighborhoods are slowly being lit up with holiday lights and the Downtown Management District has a season full of holiday fun in store for the community.
Lighting of the H-E-B Tree: Nov. 26 at Water's Edge Park
Water's Edge Park will get some holiday love as the H-E-B Christmas Tree is set to go up Thursday, Nov. 17. Volunteers will decorate the 58' tree with hundreds of ornaments to prepare for the annual tree lighting ceremony, which will be on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.
Artesian Park Winter Wonderland: Beginning Nov. 19
Artesian Park will be transformed into a colorful Winter Wonderland beginning Saturday, Nov. 19. Take the family to enjoy the outdoors and see the trees lit up in vibrant colors.
Peppermint Lane: Every Sunday until Dec. 18
Peppermint Lane is also back in downtown Corpus Christi. Executive Director of the Downtown Management District Alyssa Mason joined us live to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect for its fourth year back from being put to rest almost 50 years ago.
"Peppermint Lane was something that occurred in our community in the 1960s when downtown was the shopping core of the entire community," Mason said of the event's history. "We brought back Peppermint Lane a few years ago, and this year... we are going to be hosting weekly markets on Chaparral Street on Sunday afternoon."
Peppermint Lane is open every Sunday until Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Illuminated Boat Parade: Dec. 3
Another event that brings the community together for the holidays is the Illuminated Boat Parade at the Corpus Christi Marina. This year, the parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Harbor Lights Festival:
Unfortunately, the Corpus Christi Harbor Lights Festival has been permanently canceled, according to Facebook post from the committee.
"The Harbor Lights Festival, a Corpus Christi tradition held annually on the first Saturday of December, will no longer be held," the post states. "The Board and Committee sincerely express gratitude for the numerous years of support from our many sponsors, the community and volunteers."