City of Corpus Christi offices closing for observance of MLK Day

As we honor Dr. King's legacy, the City of Corpus Christi wants you to know which city services will be closed for the holiday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including libraries and Municipal Court, will be closed Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:

Emergency and essential City services such as Police, Fire, and the Airport will remain open and maintain normal operations.

City Call Center will be CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Health-COVID-19

COVID-19 immunizations will NOT be offered at City Hall on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Utilities Business Office will be CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022; however, customers may make utility bill payments:

online: https://ccpay.cctexas.com/IPSUB/PortalAccount/Login;

by telephone 361-885-0751; or

at H-E-B Stores.

Municipal Court will be CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022; however, customers may:

Make payments and request Defensive Driving

Make payments by

Phone: 1-866-299-7084

Dropbox located 120 North Chaparral Street.

Solid Waste Operations:

Garbage & Recycling : No collection for customers living in Zone #1 on Monday, January 17, 2022

: on Monday, January 17, 2022 Alternate Collection Date : Saturday, January 15, 2022

: Saturday, January 15, 2022 Brush & Bulky items : No collection Monday, January 17, 2022

: Monday, January 17, 2022 J.C. Elliott Collection Center & Transfer Station: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022.

Monday, January 17, 2022. Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care Services : CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Code Enforcement: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Development Services: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Libraries : All Public Libraries will be CLOSED on Monday, January 17, 2022

Parks and Recreation:

Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course: OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022

H-E-B Tennis Center: OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022

Al Kruse Tennis Center: OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022

Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium: OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center : Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk. Learning Center: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym: OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for City Winter Youth Basketball League participants ONLY

After Hour Kid Power Program Office : CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

: Recreation Centers : CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

: All Senior Centers: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Zavala Activity Center: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Senior Meal Program : CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Senior Companion Program Office : CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

: Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) : CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

: 78415 Community Youth Development: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022



