Couple gets married on Valentine's Day as ultimate expression of love

Local couple Elizabeth Haltom and Santos Rodriguez are both testaments to what love embodies.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Couples chose Valentine's Day to say their "I Do's" at the Nueces County Courthouse Monday.

Local couple Elizabeth Haltom and Santos Rodriguez are both testaments to what love embodies.

The couple, like any other, has a true love connection. And even though they express themselves in a unique way, they still managed to get over the biggest hurdle before they said I do.

After a misunderstanding of not having an interpreter available for the ceremony, Destine Huey, Elizabeth's daughter stepped in to interpret for the couple -- sign language was the first language Huey learned.

According to Nueces County Judge Joe Benavides, despite the fact that it's Valentine's Day, in the end what matters most is having a special connection with someone.

"I think what's most important is that there's couples that have been together for quite a while," Benavides said. "And they use a special day, Valentine's Day, to get married."

Haltom and Rodriguez met 25 years ago, but felt that the timing wasn't quite ideal. The couple is one of 15 that were scheduled to get married on Monday, but the courthouse is used to seeing 20-30 couples on Valentine's Day.

"Prior to COVID, it was really a lot of applicants," Benavides said. "But now it's pretty much, everyone's been very safe on getting out in large gatherings."

Although words weren't exchanged between the couple, their love was evident for all to witness.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.