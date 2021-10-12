Curbside 'Letters to Santa' taking place in Salinas Park

The event is free, and children of all ages will be able to see Santa, who will be joined by his Elves, the Gingerbread Man, Olaf, and the Grinch.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The jolly old elf himself is making an early stop in the Coastal Bend to pick up some letters that have not yet been sent to the North Pole.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department will partner with Santa Morris, the Coastal Bend Santa Claus, to host a drive-thru ‘Letters to Santa.’

According to a release from the City of Corpus Christi, anyone will be able to cruise on by to personally deliver a Letter to Santa on Dec. 11, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event is free, and children of all ages will be able to see Santa, who will be joined by his Elves, the Gingerbread Man, Olaf, and the Grinch.

The parks and recreation department will also be giving away 500 Christmas Eve Kits for the first 500 people. The kits will be filled with cookies, reindeer food, a coloring book with crayons, and a special gift from Santa. The kits will be limited to one per person, and a person must be present to receive a kit.

To ensure the safety of everyone, no one will be allowed outside of their vehicles.

Salinas Park is located at 1354 Airport Road.

For more information, call 361-826-3460 or visit their website (“Recreation Centers” or “Senior Services”).

You can also share your family event photos on the parks and rec social media pages.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.