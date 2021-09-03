Street festival canceled for Dia de los Muertos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Organizers with the annual Dia de los Muertos festival have announced the cancelation of a local favorite.
The street festival scheduled for October 30 in downtown Corpus Christi will not be happening this year.
According to organizers, the continuing rise of COVID-19 in the community is the reason for this year's cancelation. This is the second year the street festival has been canceled due to the pandemic.
“We place the safety of everyone involved with the Dia De Los Muertos Street Festival above everything,” Michelle Smythe, K Space Contemporary Executive Director, said. “We believe it is in the best interest of our local participants and visitors from out-of-town who travel to Corpus Christi to attend this cultural heritage festival to reduce the health risks involved with gathering crowds. We will replace our traditional street festival with activities where people can easily practice safe social distancing and where the number of participants can be controlled. We will certainly miss all of our friends and family who visit our festival every year. We are confident in our decision and we look forward to presenting the festival when it is safer for everyone.”
There's still other activities to do to celebrate the Day of the Dead.
The following items will continue as planned:
- Extravagancia de Piñatas Contest for K-12 groups
- Youth Art Exhibition Students in grades 6-12 at Fresco
- Walk of Remembrance Ofrenda Display at the Ritz Theater
- Downtown Altar Tour Self-guided walking tour of altars
- Tienditas de Dia de los Muertos Market featuring selected vendors inside K Space Contemporary
- Mil Milagros Fine Art Exhibition at K Space Contemporary featuring local artists age 18+
- Dia de los Muertos Art Collection Exhibition at K Space Contemporary
- Tribute to Frida and Diego By David Ramirez at K Space Contemporary
- Ofrenda and Photography Exhibition La Palmera Mall
- Virtual Programming - social media, website, YouTube