Street festival canceled for Dia de los Muertos

According to organizers, the continuing rise of COVID-19 in the community is the reason for this year's cancelation. This is the second year the street festival has been canceled due to the pandemic.

“We place the safety of everyone involved with the Dia De Los Muertos Street Festival above everything,” Michelle Smythe, K Space Contemporary Executive Director, said. “We believe it is in the best interest of our local participants and visitors from out-of-town who travel to Corpus Christi to attend this cultural heritage festival to reduce the health risks involved with gathering crowds. We will replace our traditional street festival with activities where people can easily practice safe social distancing and where the number of participants can be controlled. We will certainly miss all of our friends and family who visit our festival every year. We are confident in our decision and we look forward to presenting the festival when it is safer for everyone.”