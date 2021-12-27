x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

What to do with your decorations post holidays in the Coastal Bend

Christmas is come and gone, so you may be thinking of dropping the décor. Here's a few tips for how to do so properly here in South Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas has come and gone, so many of us are starting to ask: what do we do with all the window dressing?

While it's always best to recycle what doesn't go into storage, there are definitely some do's and don'ts for this practice.

Do recycle:

  • Non-foiled and non-glittered paper
  • Boxes
  • Old Electronics - Can be recycled at the J.C. Elliot Collection Center

Don't recycle:

  • Ribbons
  • Foil
  • Glitter
  • Old light cords
  • Your Christmas tree

That's right, don't put the tree out with your recycling. Instead, old live Christmas trees will be collected by the city during brush pickup days. You can find a full schedule on their website.

Related Articles

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

In Other News

Decoration disposal tips in the Coastal Bend