What to do with your decorations post holidays in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas has come and gone, so many of us are starting to ask: what do we do with all the window dressing?
While it's always best to recycle what doesn't go into storage, there are definitely some do's and don'ts for this practice.
Do recycle:
- Non-foiled and non-glittered paper
- Boxes
- Old Electronics - Can be recycled at the J.C. Elliot Collection Center
Don't recycle:
- Ribbons
- Foil
- Glitter
- Old light cords
- Your Christmas tree
That's right, don't put the tree out with your recycling. Instead, old live Christmas trees will be collected by the city during brush pickup days. You can find a full schedule on their website.
