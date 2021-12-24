Did you get all your Christmas cards? Flour Bluff man finds a lost Christmas card on the beach

He found the card while walking his dog and is hoping to find who it belongs to.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local man says he has made what is an unusual discovery on the beach. A holiday card.

Chris Noack was walking with his dog along the intercoastal beach something he does from time-to-time, when he tells 3News he saw something in the sand that grabbed his attention.

"When I opened it up, it was a Christmas card,” Noack said. And it had a check in it from Florida to somebody here.

The card and check were written to people named Trish and Javier, and signed from James, Mary, and Emily. The card looks like it was mailed from Florida.

If you know who these people might be or can help find the rightful recipient of this lost Christmas card, you can text the 3News newsroom tip line at 361-855-6397.

