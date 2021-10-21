Don't know what to do this Halloween season? Here's a list of places to get your scare on

Here's a list of venues throughout the Coastal Bend where you can have lots of festive fun with friends and family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Halloween in full swing, everyone is entitled to a little festive fun and scares.

Here's a list of venues throughout the Coastal Bend that offer a fulfilling Halloween experience for all to enjoy.

USS Lexington Museum Haunted House

Combining history and scares, the infamous 'Blue Ghost' has been a known Halloween attraction for years.

Coastal Bend resident's venture onto the Essex Class carrier year-round to learn about the ships rich history. However, during Halloween, the ships history makes for an exceptional festive attraction.

The tour takes participants through 80 compartments of the ships interior, navigating cramped corridors, dark pathways and steep ladders.

According to the USS Lexington website, participants should be prepared to witness 'unimaginable' sights.

For more information on how to experience a good scare on this historic landmark, click here.

Haunted Attraction Opens 10/8 Haunting on the Blue Ghost’s 10th season opens up this October 8th. 👻 1$ from every ticket sold aids a different charity each week 🙌🏼 Enter If You Dare 😈 #hauntedhouse #usslexington #hauntedattraction #corpuschristi Posted by Haunting on the Blue Ghost on Friday, September 17, 2021

Fright Night Haunted House

Fright Night is a Spooktacular event that's just as anticipated in the Coastal Bend, as The Haunting on the Blue Ghost.

Residents look forward to the jump scares, well crafted costumes and dedication to detail.

Located in the downtown area, residents have a number of options to consider before or after their dose of scares.

According to Fright Night's website, the event has been recognized as the 'longest haunted attraction experience in Corpus Christi.' Fright Night has also been recognized by Buzzfeed, MSN, and USA Today.

Whether you are from the Coastal Bend or visiting the area, you can rest assure that Fright Night will give you an experience you'll never forget.

For more information regarding tickets and scheduling, click here.

Fright night haunted house is now open every weekend in October at 7pm ! Corpus Christi’s scariest haunted located at... Posted by Fright Night Haunted House on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

The Hauntings of Boogeyman Haunted House

If you're looking for an old fashioned Halloween scare, then this haunted house may have you covered.

'The Hauntings of Boogeyman' offers new and innovative ways to scare you senseless.

Each Friday there is a new theme to change the atmosphere of the experience.

Additionally, the location plays a significant part in the theme of the haunted house. The house is located along what locals refer to as the 'Road to Hell.'

Their website also lists some other spooky facts that might make you shiver just from reading them.

• The 'Lady in Green' has been reported to be seen in the area.



• The old cemetery on the hill is half a mile from the building, and it is full of unmarked graves – mostly infants and men from the Mexican American War.



• Chepita Rodriguez was the first woman ever hung in Texas – the hanging tree is in the same area she was hung on Friday the 13th, 1836.



• Dougherty House – there are YouTube videos of ghost hunters investigating it.



• They are right in the middle of the Texas Revolution battle area, and right up the road is the area famous for the Battle of Fort Lipantitlan.



• On darkhaunts.com, there is a story about the location, and the first picture you see is our building.

For more information on tickets and scheduling, click here.

2021 specials!!! Share with your friends and save some 💵 Posted by The Hauntings of Boogeyman Haunted House on Monday, September 27, 2021

Nightmare on McArdle Street

In the Coastal Bend, there are some who cant wait for the Halloween season to come around.

Nightmare on McArdle Street pays homage to the infamous horror movie of a similar name, A Nightmare on Elm Street.

3News went live on scene at this local haunted house, and was able to interview one of the founders whose costume name is 'Tattoo Baby'.

When viewing the live shot, you can see the creative décor of the home, as well as the masked individuals in the back.

One trip to this spooky home is guaranteed to leave you with nightmares for weeks to come.

For more information on scheduling check out their Facebook page below.

Open this weekend! Make plans and get ready for a night of fear Introducing our new and improved backyard area X3 the... Posted by Nightmare On McArdle St on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Trunk-or-Treat's

If you're looking for more child friendly fun then maybe a Trunk or Treat might be the solution your looking for.

Here's a brief list of local Trunk Or Treats that might put a sweet smile on your kids face.

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation

Friday, Oct. 22. 2021, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Salinas Park (1354 Airport Road)

Bishop Police Department

Sunday, Oct. 31. 2021, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Bishop City Park (102 W Joyce St)

Funktrackers

Friday, Oct 22. 2021, 6:30 p.m. (9605 S Padre Island Drive)

TAMUK (Javelina Athletics, Student Activities & Whataburger)