Driscoll Children’s Hospital hosts annual ‘Holiday Spectacular’

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of patients from Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted their annual holiday spectacular.
The annual holiday spectacular is put on by the hospital’s outpatient rehabilitation department.
Every year they host a Christmas pageant featuring the children in the rehabilitation program and to carry on the tradition safely during the pandemic, the group put it on video for all to see and enjoy.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Coastal Bend family lights up neighborhood with 65-foot tree
- South Texas Congressman Filemon Vela supports raising stimulus checks to $2,000, will vote Monday
- Coastal Bend hospitals holding strong on hospital beds, could change depending on holiday gatherings
- Firefighters quickly put out house fire near Staples and Louisiana