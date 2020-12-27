x
Driscoll Children’s Hospital hosts annual ‘Holiday Spectacular’

The annual ‘Holiday Spectacular’ is put on by the hospital’s outpatient rehabilitation department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of patients from Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted their annual holiday spectacular.

Every year they host a Christmas pageant featuring the children in the rehabilitation program and to carry on the tradition safely during the pandemic, the group put it on video for all to see and enjoy.

