Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with these deals and offers from sustainable brands

Today is Earth Day, and we have compiled a list of deals and offers from various brands that will be sure to make you happy while giving back to the Earth.

Today is Earth Day, and what better way to celebrate than by supporting sustainable brands?

Below is a list of deals and offers available to do just that.

You can check out our full list below (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

Anthropologie: Customers can get a free tote bag with their purchase of $175 or more through April 22.

Aquasana.com: Use code EARTH to save 50% off.

Athleta: Customers can find an entire array of sustainable styles at Athleta this month.

Aveda: The company's Full Circle Recycling Program lets customers return old containers to participating stores. Aveda will recycle these products for free.

Copper Cow Coffee: Get 15% off these Vietnamese-inspired iced coffee packs when you use code EARTH15 through April 23.

Ecco Bella: Use code EARTH21BC through April 24 for 15% off these vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO products.

ePlanters.com: Use code EARTHDAY12 for 12% off these planters made 100% from recycled material.

Free People: Free People put together a collection of sustainable FreeCycled Tees, and if you sign up for their rewards program you’ll get 15% off and free shipping.

Fuschia Shoes: Save 20% off orders $99+ with code EARTHDAY.

GNC: Through April 22, the drugstore chain has 25% off select greens, herbs and superfood products.

Gourmesso: Get two free Gourmesso pods when you purchase any 10 singles now through May 6.

H&M: The H&M website has a whole section dedicated to sustainability.

Harney & Sons: This tea company is offering 15% off with code EARTH15 now through April 30. The brand also donates 1% of its total sales to environmental organizations around the world.

Lowe's: The home and garden store is offering a free Garden-to-Go Kit. There are also tons of deals on essentials throughout SpringFest 2021.

LUSH: Get a free face mask when you bring five empty black or clear pots to your local LUSH store. The company also recycles all their packaging so that it can be regrinded, remolded, and used again.

MakeUp Eraser: Now through May 6, use code EARTHDAY2 for 20% off a reusable makeup remover you can throw in the wash.

MUN: This beauty brand is offering 15% off everything through April 22 with code EARTH15.

Pelicanwater.com: Use code EARTH to save 12% on household water filters.

PrincessPolly: Learn about ethical sourcing, sustainable products, environmentally-friendly packaging by visiting their Earth Club.

TOMS: Get up to 50% off select styles at TOMS.

Volanica Coffee: This coffee brand is offering 11% off their shade-grown coffee when you use code PLANET.