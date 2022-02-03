Easter camping reservations now open at Labonte Park

It's one of the Coastal Bend's most popular camping spots for the springtime, so don't wait on getting your spot reserved!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time for you to get your spot at one of the most popular camping destinations in the Coastal Bend! Easter camping reservations are now open at Labonte Park.

Online registration will be open from Mar. 1 to Mar. 14. Registration comes with a $28 fee for a regular camping spot, and a $55 fee for an RV spot.

Two vehicle parking permits will be included with registration, and more can be purchased for $6 each.

Representatives with Labonte Park remind you that park passes and spot reservations will not be available at the park. You must register online!

You can click here to register for your spot. Spots are limited, so the sooner you register, the better.

