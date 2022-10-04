Easter came early with the 'Egg Hunt by the Bay'

It was the City of Corpus Christi's first 'Egg Hunt by the Bay' at Water's Edge Park. The city hopes to make it an annual tradition.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over at Water's Edge Park, the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department hosted 'Egg Hunt by the Bay'.

The event, the first one the City has hosted, featured Easter Egg Hunts, games, food trucks, and of course an appearance by the Easter Bunny!

We spoke with Lisa Oliver of the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department. She said that," as the Parks & Rec department, one of our goals is to also encourage the family to celebrate the outdoors."

"And what better opportunity to invite families downtown to the water's edge and enjoy the great park and various amenities that we have to offer?"

The City hopes to make this an annual tradition.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.