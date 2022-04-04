Eggtastic Easter is coming up at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

Hop on over to the museum for an egg-citing time this Easter! It's happening Saturday, Apr. 16 from 10 to 5.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's the perfect way to start spring sunny side up! The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History will be holding their "Eggtastic Easter" on Saturday Apr. 16.

Not only will you get to join the museum's Easter Egg Hunt, but the event will feature an interactive walkthrough experience with live animals, Museum LIVE! Performances, Science Shows, delicious concessions, and so much more!

The annual Easter Egg Hunt will happen inside the museum with three different age groups. They'll be holding a set in the morning, and a set in the afternoon.

Morning Egg Hunts:

11:00 a.m. for ages 0-3

11:15 a.m. for ages 4-6

11:30 a.m. for ages 7-10

Afternoon Egg Hunts:

3:00 p.m. for ages 0-3

3:15 p.m. for ages 4-6

3:30 p.m. for ages 7-10

You'll also get a chance to take photos with the Easter Bunny and get to meet the exotic wildlife of Storybook Farms!

Entry fee is the cost of general admission for each guest. Museum Members and children ages two and under are free. You can pre-purchase tickets for the event online by visiting ccmuseum.com/Easter2022.

Eggtastic Easter is happening at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and history on 1900 N. Chaparral St., Saturday, Apr. 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

