Finishing touches put on Christmas tree in Downtown Corpus Christi in preparation for lighting ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tree is up, the ornaments are in place and as of Tuesday, the star is shining on top of the H-E-B Christmas Tree at Water's Edge Park. It is ready for this weekend when the tree will be lit for the whole city to enjoy for the holidays.
The community is invited to the tree lighting which will feature food trucks, hot chocolate, face painting and of course, a special appearance by Santa. The Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra's Brass Quintet and Mariachi Aguila produced by House of Rock will be performing throughout the evening.
The fun starts at 6 p.m. at Water's Edge Park on Saturday, Nov. 26 and runs until 8 p.m.