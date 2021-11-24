Come on out Saturday, Nov. 27th to the fourth annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Christmas Village in Heritage Park, downtown.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bring your family out for a night, not to be missed, for a Christmas Celebration! The Food Trucks are coming to town! Gourmet food trucks will gather on location offering all of your food favorites.

On Saturday, Nov. 27th from 12:00 to 10:00 pm the 4th Annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Christmas Village is happening in the Heritage Park, Downtown Corpus Christi!

Come fill your ears with Christmas Music and check out the Santa's Elves Play Zone and Petting Zoo & Mini Horse rides.

Bring your camera or let us take your child’s photograph with Santa Clause from 3 to 6 pm! Bring your shopping list, because this pre-Christmas event will offer a unique shopping experience with many arts & crafts vendors to jump start your Christmas shopping.

#Official Toys for Tots Drop Off Location!

"Bring a NEW unwrapped toy, and place in designated Toys for Tots boxes"

Will see Saturday, November 27th who will be winning 1st Place Best Christmas Food Truck Decorating Contest 2021!

It's the perfect event for kids and pets to come on out and gear up for Christmas!

Thank you to our sponsors:

JAG Downtown Festival & Events Budweiser, Thomas J Henry, Ruben Bonilla, Farmers Insurance, Toys for Tots.

