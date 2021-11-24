Come by the fun run Turkey Trot to get ready to chow down on Thanksgiving

Port Aransas will see its share of runners, joggers, strollers, and even trotters as this fun run takes place just before Turkey Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2021 Port Aransas Realty Turkey Trot at Palmilla Beach is taking place this Wednesday, November 24th. Come on out to burn some calories just in time for the big day.

Benefitting Trinity Day School this event is bringing the community together for some healthy fun before we chow down on Turkey day. You can head to Palmilla Beach Resort & Golf Community to catch the event.

The event schedule is as follows:

9:30 am - 5k Run/Walk

9:35 am - 2k Run/Walk

10:15 am - The Tot Trot

It's close to the deadline, but there will be time to register at the event. You can visit the REDS Patio Bar for race day registration from 8:15 to 9:00 am. Registration fee is $60. All proceeds will go to the Trinity Day School.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged, regardless of vaccination status.

