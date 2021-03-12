Garcia Family Light Show aims to spread holiday cheer, raise funds for Alzheimer's research

The light show, located on the 300 block of Austin Street, is known across the Coastal Bend for their elaborate light displays during Halloween and Christmas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For one local family in the Coastal Bend, the holidays are for bringing people together and helping them create memories one magical light display at a time.

"We decorate for both holidays. Halloween is good, but then we go bigger for Christmas,” Gabriel Garcia said. We’ve always gone bigger for Christmas; we’ve been decorating since 2013 and going bigger ever since.”

The Garcia Family Light Show, located on the 300 block of Austin Street is known across the Coastal Bend for their elaborate light displays during Halloween, as well as Christmas.

Garcia said it’s a family tradition for them that started as just a few string of lights, and now is made up of over 75,000 lights that are synchronized to festive music you can enjoy from the comfort of your car.

"It brings light to the Christmas season,” Garcia said. “When we see a lot of kids and families out here singing to Frozen and Moana, it’s really special.”

The light display is free to all families, but donations are welcome.

This year during Halloween, they raised money for St. Jude’s. For Christmas, they plan to join a nationwide fundraiser "Griswolders Giving Back" to assist the Alzheimer’s Association in raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer and dementia care support and research.

"During the holidays, a lot of charities are raising money for children, but we noticed a lot of elderly are forgotten,” Garcia said. So this year, we plan on changing that with our fundraiser."



This year, children can also bring their letters to Santa and drop it in a special mailbox to the North Pole. If they include a return address, they will get a letter back from St. Nick.

