Goodbye 2020: Here's some tips to help you stay true to your 2021 resolutions

One of the main tips is to give yourself time to achieve your listed goals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Black eyed peas, grapes and champagne, items you may see at your New Year's celebrations. Many traditions continue amid the coronavirus pandemic, including making New Year resolutions.

While people prepared their notebooks for a new list of goals, mental health professionals gave insight on how can you increase the odds of making those resolutions come true.

"This year has put so much into perspective for us," said Jinnelle Powell, a licensed counselor and supervisor.

2020 presented several challenges including layoffs, loss and grief. During the year, people were forced to give up on the goals they initially planned.

"As we close out 2020, close out having faced a pandemic and continue to face challenges of a pandemic as we enter 2021," Powell said.

"We're not out of the water yet and I think taking care of ourselves needs to be our number one goal."

Powell said during New Year celebrations, many people begin sharing their resolutions. As 2021 approaches, people should take heed and reflect on 2020.

"I think it's important to set realistic goals for ourselves because it allows us to meet our goals we're setting and not setting ourselves up for failure," said Powell.

Powell said it takes six months for changes to set and enter a "maintenance" period. She warns one of the most rewarding things someone can do is give themselves time to achieve their new goals.

"Why did I eat that donut when I said I'm on a diet, that's because it takes time for change to actually occur," said Powell.

Her tips for the people who find themselves setting new goals are below:

Give yourself time to achieve listed goals.

Be intentional and specific towards the listed goals.

Give yourself and others compassion.

