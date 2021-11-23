ABC's Great Light Fight here in Corpus Christi

Take a look at the hard work of the Bocanegra family as we showcase their Christmas nativity scene!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all love our Christmas decorations and it's great to see one local family shining bright. The Bocanegra family will be featured on ABC's Great Light Fight with their exceptional nativity scene.

Pat and her son Jacob constructed this life sized nativity scene with the help of friends and family. It's a project they've been doing for 25 years, and it started with just a dog house.

Construction begins Oct. 1st, and wraps up on Thanksgiving night, ready to view.

The display is located at Everhart and Mcardle, and lights go on at 6 pm.

Sunday, Nov. 28th, the family plans to host a watch party on Sunday with a full outdoor projector, and plenty of popcorn.

Come on by to check out this local hard work, and be sure to catch the Bocanegra family on ABC's Great Light Fight, Sunday 8 pm.

