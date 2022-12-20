H-E-B 'Feast of Sharing' is back in-person and will feed 10,000+ people; home delivery available for seniors, disabled

The free and festive holiday meal will be served at the American Bank Center beginning at 11 a.m. Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a tradition going back to 1989 and this year, after COVID-19 changed the format for two years, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing will be back in-person at the American Bank Center this Friday!

Hundreds of volunteers will feed more than 10,000 people during the event, which serves as a way for the community to come together and share a festive holiday meal. H-E-B also calls it a way to show "appreciation to our loyal customers."

Along with a traditional Texas holiday meal, there will be live music and family-friendly activities.

The H-E-B Pharmacy team also will provide free flu shots, which will be available while supplies last.

There will be free transportation to and from the American Bank Center provided by the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority from the Staples Street Station to the American Bank Center. Passengers should advise RTA drivers they are going to the H-E-B Feast of Sharing event.

Those who wish to volunteer can find more information on H-E-B Newsroom Feast of Sharing Calendar.

The City of Corpus Christi and Feast of Sharing will also provide meals to seniors and disabled residents who are unable to leave their homes. Meals will be delivered to those who reserve a plate by Tuesday at 5 p.m. To reserve a plate for delivery, call the City's Call Center at 311. The City’s Call Center operates Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meal deliveries are coordinated by the City’s Parks & Recreation Department and delivered by local volunteers. To volunteer for meal delivery, please register online at www.voluntexas.org.

Launched in 1989, H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing regularly serves more than 340,000 meals annually in 34 cities throughout Texas and Mexico. Over the more than three decades H-E-B has held the celebrations, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve more than four million meals.

"This initiative is an important part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program, which works year-round to prevent hunger in the more than 300 communities H-E-B serves."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.