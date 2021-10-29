How to make sure your Halloween is all treats, no tricks

Jennifer Carr Vice President of Emergency Trauma Services said that visibility plays a vital role in ensuring child safety.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Halloween being two days away, plans for trick-or-treating and family outings are being planned around the Coastal Bend. Families of all sizes are gearing up for one of the most anticipated nights of the year.

However, medical experts have safety tips to make sure that the only thing parents and children have to worry about is managing candy.

Experts with the Corpus Christi Medical Center said that last Halloween they didn't see many incidents.

However, in previous years the center has seen people injured while trick-or-treating. Jennifer Carr Vice President of Emergency Trauma Services said that visibility plays a vital role in ensuring child safety.

"Make sure that their eyes are not covered or obstructed and have reflective taping," Carr said.

Additionally, Carr said that visibility isn't just for the child, but for individuals that may not see the child on the street.

"Put reflective taping on so they can be easier seen," Carr said.