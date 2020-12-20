x
Hand delivered meals from Santa Claus to the Ingleside community

Saint Nick was spotted for the seventh annual event.

INGLESIDE, Texas — A holiday tradition was carried out in Ingleside as Saint Nick was spotted this for the seventh annual event put on by the Ingleside Fire Rescue Association.

As you might imagine, this year came with a few changes.

Instead of a big gathering, meals were hand delivered by Santa Claus in a drive-thru line at the Ingleside Fire Department headquarters.

Over 100 families stopped by to say hi!

