11 healthy gift ideas for the holidays

From at-home garden kits to exercise options to beauty products, health and wellness reporter Sonia Azad has put together her annual healthy holiday gift guide.

For last minute shoppers, the gift of health comes in many different forms.

Health and wellness reporter Sonia Azad put together her annual healthy holiday gift guide to help you find that perfect present:

1. Slice of Life Indoor Gardening Kits: At under $50, Slice Of Life Gardens is an at-home indoor gardening kit that you can send to someone stuck indoors this holiday season. The company is a new small business created during the quarantine, black-owned, and based in Dallas. Not only will you learn to grow your own organic veggies, but gardening is a great form of self-care.

Each Slice Of Life Gardens kit comes with:

Growing Tray

Coco Coir Disc

Microgreen Seeds

Cover Card

Self-Care Tips

Price starts at $16 up to $45 for a deluxe set. Available here.

2. LetsFit Exercise Bands: A set of 5 bands, with varied resistance, comes with an instruction guide and carry bag. You can choose your colors and a set is less than $10!

3. Blom Headbands: This multi-style design can be worn 14+ different ways!

Action Ready: sweat wicking, non-slip, comfortable

Breathable silky soft fabric is cool enough for hot workouts and retains just enough heat to keep your ears toasty warm in cooler temps

Guaranteed headache free

Often worn over the ears to keep earbuds securely in while running

BLOM is a small women-run company that rethought the headband, creating a versatile fashion and sports accessory.

Style Guide included

Ethically made in Bali

Machine washable

4. Bala Bangles: 2 per set. Includes mesh carrying case. Bala Bangles add resistance to your workouts. They can be worn on wrists or ankles for training or recreational activities. Get them here.

5. Complete Skincare Set: Cleanse, Correct, Protect Set (Retail: $322)

Give your skin the daily care it deserves with this intelligent collection of Neora’s best-selling products.

This comprehensive set includes our refreshing Age IQ Double-Cleansing Face Wash, our transformative Age IQ Night and Day Creams, and our sheer-and-clear Age IQ Invisi-Bloc Sunscreen Gel.

Or choose from some of the most popular skincare trends for a stocking stuffer or mix-and-match and create your own basket.

6. Crockd DIY Pottery Kit: Crockd is a hands-on art therapy brand designed to help you get out of your heads and into your hands. The collection provides DIY pottery kits to stimulate the effects of art therapy at home.

The collection offers multiple kits, depending on the size of your group or how many projects you want to work on. They also offer a fun Crockd craft mat for those who want to get dirty but don't want to worry about the post Crockin' clean up.

Included in each kit:

Clay

Carving Tools

Clay breakers (like ice breakers, but way cooler)

Instructions: Crockd kits come with hand illustrated instructions that take you through the process of hand building clay step by step.

Crockd kits come with hand illustrated instructions that take you through the process of hand building clay step by step. Firing & Kilns: Firing your clay is a thing, and you'll have to do it in an oven if you want your creations to be useable. You cannot fire your clay in your home oven - unless you have an oven that gets to 1,000 degrees, you'll have to take it to a kiln. Crockd is in the process of building a list of kilns around the US and worldwide. You can check out the current list here (and this is growing every day!) If your town isn't included on the list, let them know so they can find more kilns for you!

7. Rad Kits: massage, point release or muscle-flushing tools! All-in kit bundles point release tools with flushing tools so you can treat your body right from head to toe.

Includes: Roller Original, Rounds, Block, Rod and Helix

Lifetime guarantee

Eco-friendly silicone

BPA, latex, plastic free

100 + uses. Tools work together, all-over the body, to aid in optimal body wellness.

Download the free RAD Mobility App to access 250+ usage videos, curated playlists and more.

8. Green Goo Gifts Under $25

Green Goo is a family-run business located in a little town called Lyons in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

After outgrowing the first two workspaces, Green Goo now has office spaces, a warehouse, and a farm where the founders live and develop every salve and body care product. They've found their way into retail stores, including Walmart, CVS, Target, Safeway, Tractor Supply Co., Meijer, and HEB, among many others.

They use time-honored traditions and plant-based ingredients to create a line of products that are gentle, effective, cruelty-free, and sustainably sourced. They never use petrochemicals, parabens, phthalates, or any other dangerous additives.

9. Artistry of Essential Oils: Mindful, cruelty-free products made to address imbalances in the mind and body. Handmade products are formulated with curated essential oil blends. Each small-batch formulation is infused with freshly sourced botanicals that support a host of therapeutic needs: from restful, calming and soothing to the energizing, refreshing and invigorating.

10. Online fitness and yoga membership subscriptions: Sonia started an on-demand library of yoga, stretching and meditation classes during the pandemic lockdown. Her classes are designed for beginner to intermediate students. You can purchase a monthly ($20/month) or annual membership, which gives you unlimited access to the library and more!