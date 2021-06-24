Higher prices, lower selection expected as fireworks sales begin in Texas

Pandemic-related supply chain problems could mean higher prices and less selection in 2021.

HOUSTON — Thursday marked the first day of fireworks sales in Texas for the July 4 holiday.

However, pandemic-related supply chain problems could mean higher prices and less selection in 2021.

A shortage of shipping containers in China, where most fireworks are made, is slowing down deliveries. There are also delays in the U.S. getting products unloaded and put on trucks.

“It’s hard to say what’s going to increase, what exactly is gonna be short,” said Sue Davis, a spokesperson for Top Dog Fireworks. “It just kind of of depends on what people are buying for the first few days.”

Davis said while Top Dog’s Houston-area stores are fully stocked and expect to be “for the first week or so," some smaller roadside stands won’t be able to open because they couldn’t store fireworks early.

Two smaller stands near Top Dog’s Spring location were either closed Thursday or had half-empty shelves.

In the first four days, Davis says Top Dog is offering 20 percent off the entire purchase to offset higher prices from the shortage.

“(We expect) no impact on the first few days,” Davis said. “We are telling people come buy early.”

Dexter Allen spent Thursday morning at Top Dog’s Spring store stocking up on fireworks ahead of holiday get-togethers with family and friends.

“(The shortage) was the major reason I actually came out today,” Allen said. “I didn’t want to miss out on it. It’s a big deal for us. My family’s really large, and when we get together, we definitely want to have a great time.”