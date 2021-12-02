The 'Home Alone' house will be available to rent for $25 this holiday season

Have you ever wanted to try sledding down the stairs like Kevin did in the movie? Well, here’s your chance.

CHICAGO — Pack your American Dental Association-approved toothbrush and get ready for an experience that would have your 8-year-old self jumping on your parents’ bed.

The famous house from the classic Christmas movie “Home Alone” will be available to rent for one day only later this month, allowing four guests to relive their favorite scenes from the movie in real life.

“Buzz” himself posted the McCallister home in Chicago on Airbnb.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” Buzz said in an Airbnb news release. “But I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

The posting is all part of a marketing campaign for the latest installment in the “Home Alone” franchise, "Home Sweet Home Alone," which is streaming on Disney+. While it’s a marketing ploy, it is a real listing for the real home from the original film, complete with an entire immersive experience for fans to soak in.

Among the home’s features are “booby traps galore” that you get to set and have fun with – no need to worry about the wet bandits breaking in. For dinner, guests can enjoy a highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner or a lovely cheese pizza, just for you.

Airbnb shared this full list of experiences guests will be able to enjoy:

A cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree in celebration of the season.

Booby traps galore (but don’t worry – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them!).

Surprisingly searing splashes of aftershave and ample opportunity to scream into the mirror.

All the ‘90s favorites their hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

A meet and greet with a real-life tarantula.

A viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone.

A LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take and build at home.

It’s not a contest or a giveaway. The person selected does have to pay for their stay, but it’s only $25 plus taxes and fees.

The home will only be available for one booking for up to four guests on Dec. 12. Those interested in eating junk and watching rubbish in the McCallister home can request to book their stay beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. Central time.