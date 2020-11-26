Mother Teresa Shelter pulls off annual Thanksgiving luncheon

The social distancing and safety guidelines haven't just affected Thanksgiving at home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic has forced most of us to change our annual plans and think of how to celebrate safely with our loved ones.

The social distancing and safety guidelines haven't just affected Thanksgiving at home, however. Organizations in Corpus Christi that help those in need have also had to rework their plans.

"They [the homeless] have no where to go but Mother Teresa Shelter; we'll always be open for them," Sister Rency Moonjely with the MTS said.

The Thanksgiving luncheon is an annual event for the shelter, but because of the pandemic, the event required some restructuring.

"The pandemic has been hard on all of us, and hit all our families in many different ways," Warren Phipps, executive director of Catholic Charities and the MTS said.

"A few months ago, I wasn't sure we could pull this off, but with donors, innovation, and the city we were able to do this as safely as we can."

Pulling it off included blocking off the street in front of the shelter and spacing out their dining tables. They also had plenty of hand washing stations available for guests.

Richard Escalante has attended the event before and he believes that events like these are what Thanksgiving is about.

"It gives me a warm feeling to provide for the less fortunate," Escalante said.

