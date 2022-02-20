Hoodie-Hoo Day comes around to chase off winter once again

It's a great way to shake off the winter blues; Hoodie Hoo Day happens every Feb. 20. So get your hands up and chase the cold weather away!

Well Bill Vessey might not be our Chief Meteorologist anymore, but we're still big fans of the warm weather welcoming holiday, Hoodie-Hoo Day!

In case you don't know, Hoodie-Hoo Day is a day dedicated to chasing off the last of winter and welcome in the spring. Right before the first day of spring, also known as the vernal equinox, we wave our hands high overhead and shout "Hoodie-Hoo!"

It's definitely silly, and it's definitely a good time, but this is a real holiday that actor Thomas Roy started back in the 1980's. Other good ways to celebrate include wearing crazy hats, or ordering some seeds for your springtime garden!

