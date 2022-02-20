Hoodie-Hoo Day comes around to chase off winter once again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Note: the attached video is from a 2020 First Edition broadcast.
Well Bill Vessey might not be our Chief Meteorologist anymore, but we're still big fans of the warm weather welcoming holiday, Hoodie-Hoo Day!
In case you don't know, Hoodie-Hoo Day is a day dedicated to chasing off the last of winter and welcome in the spring. Right before the first day of spring, also known as the vernal equinox, we wave our hands high overhead and shout "Hoodie-Hoo!"
It's definitely silly, and it's definitely a good time, but this is a real holiday that actor Thomas Roy started back in the 1980's. Other good ways to celebrate include wearing crazy hats, or ordering some seeds for your springtime garden!
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Black TAMU-CC graduate who started a business at 24 hopes to inspire others
- Residents urged to keep close eye on pets following increase in coyote sightings on Padre Island
- DOJ: Corpus Christi man sentenced to federal prison for using Instagram to target children for sex
- Infant dies after devastating train on truck collision
- Good Samaritans rescued a man that was thrown from his boat. The unmanned boat then kept going.
- The Cheesecake Factory set to arrive at La Palmera Mall by the coming winter
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.