CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Experts say the holidays are a prime time for scammers. That probably doesn't come as a surprise to you, but you may be surprised at all the different ways thieves are targeting consumers these days.

The Better Business Bureau gave 3News a rundown of what scams are currently making their rounds.

Say you get an invite on Facebook like the Secret Santa Gift Exchange.

"They'll ask you to provide your name, phone number, email and the names of 10 other or 20 other friends that you think might want to participate," said Jason Meza of the Better Business Bureau.

You just have to send a $10 gift for a "secret sister," and then you will get dozens of gifts from others in return. It sounds fun, but not so fast -- it's a scam.

"That is considered a form of a pyramid scheme where one person will benefit," Meza said.

Meza said scammers are getting more creative with their storytelling.

"They might throw you a story like, 'We're overseas. We are really in need,' or 'We're a family who could use a few gifts.' So the stories are elaborate, and unfortunately people are very giving. Especially Coastal Bend residents," Meza said.

Meza points out that scammers also like to target online shoppers, so when you're trying to track your package, someone else could be watching.

"They work in numbers. They send out massive emails and phishing attempts to say, 'We ran into a problem with your package. Click here to track it,'" Meza said. "That click could cost you a malware download or a virus."

Meza said thiefs have also been trying to trick younger consumers through fake bank emails.

"They think that they're communicating with their bank by text and unfortunately it's not," Meza said. "It's a phishing text and as soon as you click on the link, again, there goes information out the door."

Meza said in this day and age, information is more valuable than money and a lot of it is already online.

"You're last four of your account, or something personal," Meza said.

So what should you look out for?

"Never trust that Caller ID. It can be manipulated," Meza said.

Second, never pay someone you've never met.

"Through wire transfer, they might ask you to go get gift cards at the store," Meza said.

Ignore suspicious posts and report them to Facebook. Ask for signatures upon delivery of packages, and overall, protect your information.

"Continue to check your credit report," Meza said. "Stay vigilant with your personal data and don't just let it go out the door like candy."

Meza adds that if you do fall victim to one of these scams, don't be embarassed. It happens. Just make sure you report it to your local police department, the Better Business Bureau, the FTC, and if you've lost money, the FBI.

