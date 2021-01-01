Watch Live: A look at Corpus Christi from the 3News tower cam as 2020 comes to an end

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here's a look at what we saw last year as hundred of fireworks were shot inside the city limits.
Shooting fireworks inside the city limits is illegal, and you can get fined up to $2,000 for firework violations.
If you missed the Mayor's Big Bang Celebration downtown earlier this evening, you can re-watch it here.
From all of us here at 3News, have a Happy New Year!
