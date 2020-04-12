Art Museum of South Texas is sharing stories through their paintings and Christmas trees

On Saturday, December 12, the JLCC will take their Christmas spirit one step further with an all day celebration at the museum.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B donated 20 Christmas trees this year to the Junior League of Corpus Christi. They have been put up at the Art Museum where they are decorated by students across the Coastal Bend.

The decoration on each tree are inspired by a children's book this year.

"Some include The Hobbit, James and the Giant Peach, Where the Wild Things Are," Amanda Braun with the JLCC said.

You can see the dazzling trees displayed in the atrium of the museum and vote on your favorite design in-person or online.

"The families will come out and enjoy the trees," Michelle Hogan with JLCC said. "Again, we are socially distancing everybody in there. They will go around see the trees. There will also be goody bags for each child."

There will also be carolers, concessions and photo opportunities. But that's not even the icing on the gingerbread house.

After the display is taken down, the trees get a new home. To learn more about the Christmas tree forest, visit the JLCC website here.

