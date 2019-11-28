CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's unavoidable: holiday food means holiday leftovers. It's easy to wrap it up and put it away, but how long does food really keep.

Manuel Garcia with the Nueces County Health Department says food stays fresh and safe to eat in the fridge for 3 to 4 days. In the freezer, it will last 3 to 4 months. Some items will keep in the freezer longer, but the taste and texture will not be as good.

As far as leaving things out of the fridge and on the table or counter, items should not sit out for longer than 2 hours. "After two hours bacteria starts to multiply," says Garcia. "If enough gets on there, you're going to end up getting sick."

When making turkey and stuffing, it's better to cook the two items separately. But if you absolutely must put the stuffing inside the turkey, be sure to prepare and/or cook the stuffing completely first, then stuff the bird. When roasting, make sure the temperature of the turkey is 165 degrees, Fahrenheit, before removing from the oven. The same goes for the stuffing: it should also reach 165 degrees. Insert your meat thermometer into the thickest part of the flesh, away from the bone, and also into the deepest part of the stuffing.

Garcia says a meat thermometer is the only thing you should use when checking whether or not your turkey is ready. "A lot of people rely on those little poppers, the thing that pops up on the turkey to tell you it's done. But you really need a thermometer."

Finally, common sense advice: wash your hands often, especially if you are handling raw foods. But don't wash the turkey. Water could drip from the bird and contaminate other items and surfaces. Also use separate cutting boards for fresh and raw foods.