HOUSTON — It’s a downtown Houston holiday tradition – the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. And this year is the parade's 70th anniversary.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and is the first event of Unwrap Downtown, which will take place throughout the Thanksgiving weekend

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale will serve as grand marshal for the parade. Highlights include The Voice contestant Simone Gundy performing with local talent from the Houston Contemporary Second Company and Aldine Carver Dance Company. There will also be eight performing groups and eight marching bands from across Texas.

Parade-goers will also see 12 high-flying balloons and 13 floats.

So join hosts Deborah Duncan and LeToya Luckett for all the action!

