'La Posada' Parade lights up the Coastal Bend

It's safe to say 'La Posada' is a staple in the community. The big guy in the red suit thinks so, too.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's the most wonderful time of the year. In one giant line of first responder units and golf carts, several organizations from Flour Bluff and the Coastal Bend come together for 'La Posada' parade. Candy is given to kids and at the same time, toys for 'Toys for Tots' are collected.

"We pass out about 9,500 bags of candy and about three years ago, one of our assistant chiefs started a toy drive," said Fire Chief of ESD #2 Dale Scott.

The tradition goes back decades, and people of the community love it.

"I can actually remember being five years old and chasing the float to get a bag of candy and for the last 40 years, I've been able to lead the float," said Scott.

It's safe to say 'La Posada' is a staple in the community. The big guy in the red suit thinks so, too.

"I've personally have been part of it for 42, 43 years and I've been wearing this suit for 19 years," said Santa Claus.

The gifts collected from the parade will be donated to kids in Flour Bluff.

"We've got parts of Flour Bluff that are very poor. Some of those children, I've had them as babies and now they actually have babies and so it's very rewarding to be able to spread some Christmas cheer to children that I'm the only Santa Claus they've ever seen. To me, It's a big deal," Claus added.

Both said, this tradition will continue for more generations to come. The gifts will go back out into the community on Monday through Tuesday.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.