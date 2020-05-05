AUSTIN, Texas — Cinco de Mayo, the holiday that is not Mexican Independence Day, is an exciting holiday to celebrate that recognizes the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, Mexico in 1862.

In honor of this, Ausitinites usually celebrate with tacos, margaritas, dances, picnics and more. This year, things obviously will look a little different. In order to celebrate safely and practice social distancing, here is a list of ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the comfort and safety of your own home:

RELATED:

How to celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2019 in Austin

Cinco de Mayo: Why is it a holiday?

Cinco de Mayo: What does it actually stand for?

Ordering online

LORO

The Asian barbeque smokehouse has partnered with Siete for an event, "Juntos at Home: Austin Amor." Order online for a taco kit with Siete tortillas, habanero sauce, cabbage slaw, and optional margarita kits. They're even having a virtual concert that supports HAAM and the Central Texas Food Bank.

TORCHY'S TACOS

The Austin favorite taco chain is serving family packs that come with meat, tortillas, rice, beans and toppings. They are also selling margarita kits. Click here to order online for either takeout or delivery.

THE PEACHED TORTILLA

This Southern-Asian restaurant offers a deal with 12 tacos that feeds a family of four. Choose three from soyrizo, chicken pad Thai, barbecue brisket, banh mi, and Chinese barbecue chicken, plus cardamom rice, street corn, and chips and guacamole. Order online or pickup available. They also offer margarita kits.

EL ALMA

They are offering a party pack that feeds six. Order online for tamales, rice, beans, chips and salsa, and party favors, as well as margarita kits.

SANTA RITA CANTINA

This Mexican restaurant actually has two packages for this holiday that include chicken and beef tacos, rice and beans, chips, salsa, chile con queso, and two margaritas. Order online for pickup.

EL CAMARON

The taco delivery service has a Cinco de Mayo package that includes tacos salsa, chips, two sides, margarita mix, and mango cupcakes or brownies. Order online for delivery.

CHIPOTLE

The popular chain is celebrating the holiday by offering free Queso Blanco with an entree and extending its free delivery offer through May 10. You can use the promo code QUESO55 at checkout to receive the free queso. Order online.

TACO BELL

For those who don't care what anyone says about this not being an authentic Mexican restaurant, this fast-food chain has a DIY kit that includes eight tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells, nacho chips, seasoned beef, lettuce, beans, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream. Order here.

THE LEAGUE KITCHEN

They are offering a Cinco de Mayo Party Pack that feeds a family of four to six, and includes Hatch Chile Pork Enchiladas, a nacho bar, tres leches and a Herradura Margarita Kit all for $99.99. Available at all three locations – Belterra (Dripping Springs), Avery Ranch and Lakeway – and can be pre-ordered online.

LAZARUS BREWING CO.

For a Cinco de Mayo with vegan options, look no further. Offering an enchilada family pack meal and 25% off beer, you can order online to get $20 worth with six enchiladas, rice and beans, or $35 worth with 12 enchiladas, rice and beans. Protein choices are garbanzo beans with mashed potatoes or pulled chicken.

Virtual Celebrations

CINCO DE MAYO COOK-A-LONG

Celebrate without leaving your home, with the help of a virtual chef! Chef Megan Turbeville will be live, guiding you through an interactive cooking lesson. This is a live cooking class done through Zoom put on by some amazing members of the local International Live Events Association Chapter.

The event will be held today from 6 to 7 p.m. CDT, and you can purchase tickets here.

CINCO WITH REPUBLIC SQUARE

The Downtown Austin Alliance, who operates and manages Republic Square, is hosting a day of virtual events and an online market with Frida Friday, Austin's first and only women of color-centered mercado.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will celebrate Austin's Mexican heritage, promote local Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurants offering takeout, as well as concluding with a virtual happy hour along with musical performances and cocktail demonstrations. Learn more here.

WATCH: Beer sales down amid coronavirus pandemic | KVUE