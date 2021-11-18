'Can I fly with it?' | Here's a list of what Thanksgiving foods can be carried through security

Below is a list of the most common food items asked about, provided by the TSA.

Promised to bring a Thanksgiving dish, but flying to your destination?

Before you get to the airport with your food in your luggage, it's important to know what you can and can't bring through a security checkpoint.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, most foods can be carried through a checkpoint - as long as it's a solid item. However, "if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces," then the TSA says it should probably go in a checked bag.

If you need to keep food cold during your trip, the TSA said ice packs are allowed, but they must be frozen solid and not melted when they go through security screening.

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint

Baked goods. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats

Meats. Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked

Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag

Casseroles. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic

Mac 'n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination

Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens

Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas.

Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas. Candy

Spices

Thanksgiving foods that should be packed in checked baggage

Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.

Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can.

Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider.

Canned fruit or vegetables. It's got liquid in the can, so check them.

Preserves, jams and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them.

They are spreadable, so best to check them. Maple syrup