You Choose: Judging open for Mayor's Merriest Downtown Décor Contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you ready for the Merriest Holiday Season in Downtown Corpus Christi? Beginning today, Dec. 7th, through Jan. 7th, downtown visitors will have a chance to visit and vote for the downtown business with the best holiday decorations.

Each year, as part of the Downtown Management Districts (DMD) Holiday Event Series, businesses embark on a holiday adventure by entering Mayor Guajardo's Merriest Downtown Décor Contest sponsored by NEC Co-op Energy.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the DMD for this year’s contest,” said Albert Garza, NEC Co-op Energy Business Development Coordinator. “Downtown visitors have an exciting opportunity to celebrate the holidays while supporting local businesses.”

As part of the contest, the 34 participating businesses transformed their establishments into a festive holiday attraction for a chance to take home the title in one of the seven decorating categories.

The categories include:

Interior and exterior design

Best use of lights

Best window display

Best window paint

And... The Holiday Champion.

“We are so thankful for our continued partnership with NEC Co-op Energy to continue hosting this decoration contest,” said Alyssa Barrera Mason. “This event not only enhances the downtown visitors holiday experience, but it also brings business to our downtown businesses during the holiday season.

Downtown visitors will be able to explore the participating businesses and vote for their favorite decorations via the Downtown Corpus Christi Facebook page until Friday, Jan. 7th.

Voting can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/godowntowncc/. Winners will be announced at the first city council meeting of 2022.

In addition to voting, downtown visitors will have a chance to earn some 'home for the holidays' swag by participating in the Merry Dash presented by Visit Corpus Christi. The Merry Dash is a self-guided adventure where participants can check in at the participating locations to earn prizes upon reaching a certain number of check-ins.

