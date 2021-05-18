New data predicts Corpus Christi seeing record breaking tourists this Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new forecast from the city's convention and visitor's bureau shows how many tourists are expected this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
While the city has been coordinating the response to make the city more of a friendly tourist destination, a new tool has become available to track the number of people who will be visiting on the holiday weekend.
Brett Oetting with Visit Corpus Christi told city council that the city could very well have a record breaking number of tourists visiting for the start of summer holiday.
"I think it might be a record of all time," Oetting said.
"When we look back at historical data even before 2019, we see that the 2019 Memorial Day weekend and summer was the highest tourism summer on record in terms of the number of visitors that visited Corpus Christi, stayed in hotels, stayed in short term rentals."
The new tools are short term rental reporting which shows there are already more than 3,500 short term rentals for the holiday weekend.
Hotel and motel reservations, along with that number, means we could have more than 40,000 people visiting the city for the last weekend in May.
Oetting said that also may indicate a very strong tourist season for the entire summer.
