These adorable babies will sure make your Halloween "spook-tacular."

NICU babies across the Memorial Hermann hospital systems are not going to let 2020 ruin their Halloween spirits.

Memorial Hermann posted to Twitter several babies all dressed up in their first-ever Halloween costumes, looking "spook-tacular."

There were babies dressed up as pumpkins, mermaids, batman and even a bumblebee.

Take a look at all of the cuties here or in the slideshow below.

