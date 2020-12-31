Where you can watch, pop fireworks safely and get a ride home if you celebrate too much this New Year

The Mayor's firework show will be livestreamed online by the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass

There are some places where you can legally set off personal fireworks like the flatlands in Aransas Pass.

The area includes anywhere east of the Highway 361 bridge also known as the Dale Miller bridge. You must clean up any debris. Fireworks are illegal within the AP city limits on the mainland.

Free Ride Home

If you are looking for a safe ride home from your New Year's Eve celebration, Green-n-Go Cab will once again be providing free rides to people who have done a little too much celebrating.

The services are from 9 p.m. - 3 a.m. They will only take you home and not to another party. All you have to do is call them at (361) 299-9999.

Fireworks on the Corpus Christi Bayfront

The Mayor's Big Bang Fireworks Display will be taking place at 7 p.m. tomorrow along the Corpus Christi bayfront.

As the county continues to see a high spread rate of COVID-19, city leaders are asking families to be mindful of others by keeping their distance and wearing face masks.

The fireworks show will be livestreamed online by the city so you can watch from the safety of your own home.

