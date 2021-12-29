New Year's Eve safety tips from the CCPD

The holidays are a great time to celebrate, but it's important to remember to stay safe. Especially when fireworks are involved.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many, New Year's is a great time to unwind and celebrate with friends and loved ones. So the Corpus Christi Police Department has a few tips to make sure your festivities stay safe this year.

If you plan to drink during New Year’s Celebrations, we ask that you plan ahead to ensure that you have a safe and sober ride home.

If you see someone that is impaired and trying to drive, help make other arrangements for them. You can designate a driver, use a taxi or rideshare service, or just spend the night where you are.

Just remember, there will be police on patrol specifically looking for drunk drivers.

Also remember that it is unlawful to discharge fireworks inside the city limits, including on our beaches. It's punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 dollars, and another $2,000 per opened package.

Officers will also be on the lookout for celebratory gunfire. Discharging a firearm inside the city limits is punishable up to a year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine. The punishment only gets stricter if someone is injured.

Anyone who would like to report fireworks violations should call the Corpus Christi Police at 886-2600. CCPD insists that you do not call 911 for the sole purpose of fireworks complaints.

